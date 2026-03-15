China's five-year blueprint set to fast-track tech adoption on factory floor

China's latest five-year blueprint doesn't just pledge to develop new quality productive forces -- it maps out exactly how to get there.

The outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), adopted on Thursday, places the integration of technological and industrial innovation in a prominent position, aiming to move lab-born technologies onto factory floors to unlock trillion-yuan opportunities across its real economy sectors.

A visitor walks past robots displayed at a humanoid robot innovation center in Wuhan East Lake High-tech Development Zone, also known as the optics valley of China, in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

These high-value opportunities stem from the plan's designation of new-generation information technology, new energy, new materials, intelligent connected new energy vehicles, robotics, biomedicine, high-end equipment and aerospace as strategic emerging industries for priority development.

The plan also spotlights quantum technology, biomanufacturing, hydrogen and nuclear fusion energy, brain-computer interfaces, embodied AI and 6G as future industries to be nurtured.

China's emerging pillar industries are expected to break the 10-trillion-yuan benchmark by 2030, while frontier technologies are poised to mushroom into an entirely new high-tech sector over the next decade.

CORPORATE ROLE

Tech firms are rapidly striving to harness the tremendous growth potential of this new wave propelled by innovation. Humanoid robots wowed audiences at this year's Chinese New Year gala with their kungfu moves and natural interactions with people. Now, these breakout stars are moving from spectacle to real-world deployment.

Galbot, the walnut-cracking sensation of the festival gala, recently debuted at a Beijing pharmacy -- locating drugs on shelves and retrieving them with precision.

Chinese-made smart robots are also training on multiple automotive factory floors, showcasing the vast potential of deploying such intelligent machines for real-world efficiency gains. In January, UBTECH, a humanoid robot developer in Shenzhen, struck a deal to supply robots to aviation giant Airbus for use in its manufacturing facilities.

These vibrant corporate innovation activities reflect China's push to put enterprises front and center in venture investment, R&D and commercialization.

The new five-year plan calls for greater corporate participation in decision-making, implementation and data sharing for major national sci-tech projects. It also encourages leading tech companies to form "innovation consortia" for collaborative research on key technologies and pilot demonstrations.

In Hangzhou, an innovation hub in eastern China, Deep Robotics is benefiting from this academia-industry collaboration mechanism. Last July, this leading Chinese private robotics startup teamed up with Zhejiang University to launch a postdoctoral workstation. The first researcher has since started work at the facility.

According to the major development targets for the 2026-2030 period outlined in this year's government work report, China projects an average annual increase of at least 7 percent in nationwide R&D spending. Enterprises account for over 77 percent of this investment currently, a level comparable to the United States and Japan.

This photo taken on Oct. 7, 2025 shows a model of China's Chang'e-6 lunar probe displayed at the Wenchang Aerospace Science and Education Center in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province.(Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

GOV'T BACKING

At the just concluded national legislature session, a lawmaker from Hubei, a central Chinese province, revealed that basalt fiber, which was used as a special material for the national flag showcased on the moon's far side in the 2024 Chang'e-6 mission, has already been applied to firefighter uniforms by local teams. The rapid tech transfer was made possible by their pilot testing platform.

The 15th Five-Year plan highlights the rollout of such pilot testing platforms, including a national AI application pilot base. These government-backed facilities bridge the gap between research findings and corporate profits.

The blueprint maps out how China plans to achieve original innovation from zero to one -- viewed as a strategic capability that cannot be acquired from abroad -- and continuously scale it up.

"If lab R&D achieves the '0 to 1' breakthrough, then pilot testing aims to complete '1 to 10,' and enterprises are responsible for turning '10' into thousands and millions," said Liu Qing, director of the Yangtze River Delta National Innovation Center.

Additionally, to enable its vast legacy manufacturing sector to benefit quickly from AI-powered digitalization, Chinese authorities have introduced a tiered smart factory certification system, offering eligible facilities preferential treatment in taxation, financing, bidding and IPOs.

As of 2025, China has built over 35,000 basic-level, more than 8,200 advanced-level, over 500 excellence-level and 15 flagship smart factories nationwide.

At a busy training facility in western suburban Beijing, humanoid robots were using VR and motion capture system to learn practical skills like warehouse operations, material sorting, and product packaging. This is a humanoid robot school jointly built by the government and a private firm. Similar facilities are already operating in Shanghai, Wuhan, and Hangzhou.

These efforts are also reflected in the use of national research funds. The National Natural Science Foundation of China has partnered with four private pharmaceutical firms through a joint fund to bankroll solutions to technical bottlenecks these companies are eager to overcome.

Exploring "sandbox regulation," or testing frontier tech in a controlled, isolated environment to foster new businesses, has also been written into the plan.

This photo taken on June 17, 2025 shows the inhalation aerosol production-and-supply base of AstraZeneca located in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES

China's economic agenda stands ready to bring dividends to foreign investors. The plan seeks to channel foreign investment into advanced manufacturing, modern services, high-tech sectors, and green energy and environmental technologies. It also aims to attract multinational companies to set up regional headquarters and R&D centers in China.

An increasing number of global investors have taken note of this shift. Last October, AstraZeneca's new global R&D center was opened in Beijing, marking the British pharmaceutical giant's sixth global strategic R&D center and its second in China, following its first in Shanghai.

"We are seeing a transition from 'growth at all costs' to industrial upgrading," said Shirley Yinghua Shen, Greater China tax policy leader of Ernst & Young (China) Advisory Limited. "The focus is no longer just on attracting capital, but on integrating foreign technology into China's new quality productive forces."

Another pharmaceutical giant, Bayer, has also expressed strong optimism. "Through a series of favorable policies for foreign investment, it has consolidated the development expectations of enterprises," Sue Wang, vice president of Public Affairs and Sustainability, Bayer China, told Xinhua.

Bayer is looking forward to "continuing investment in China under the blueprint of the 15th Five-Year Plan, seizing opportunities in the Chinese market, and working with partners to bring more innovative solutions to market," said Wang.

"The coming half-decade marks a pivotal transition period for China's economy, moving from high-speed growth to high-quality development," said Hu Jinbo, a national advisor and chemist from the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

"Tech innovation will serve as the core engine driving this transformation while injecting new growth momentum into the global economy," he added.