LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Voices

Trade agreements must be two-way balanced, equal and mutually beneficial: spokesperson

1
2019-05-22 08:36:58Xinhua Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

Trade agreements between China and the United States must be two-way balanced, equal and mutually beneficial, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Lu Kang made the remarks in response to media reports that U.S. President Donald Trump said that any deal could not be "50-50" between China and the U.S., and it had to be more in favor of the United States because of past trade practices by China.

"The two concepts of '50-50' and 'more in favor of' are not the same thing in trade relations," Lu said.

The spokesperson said it was unrealistic to require two economies to be absolutely reciprocal and open in trade practice. Moreover, economic globalization itself is a process for countries to complement each other's advantages and supply each other's needs.

"Mutually beneficial trade should mean the overall reciprocity and balance of interests in market opening across all industries," Lu said, adding that it was unscientific and unprofessional to simply think the United State was "suffering losses" in China-U.S. trade relations.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.