LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Tai Chi Chuan brings "balanced" life to 93-year-old woman in U.S.(1/5)

2018-04-28 14:22 Xinhua Editor:Li Yan
1

Doreen Hynd demonstrates Tai Chi Chuan in New York, the United States, on April 19, 2018. Doreen Hynd, a passionate and energetic woman who lives in the United States, said she attributes her vigor to a lifetime love of and persistent practice of Tai Chi Chuan, a Chinese martial art form practiced to defend oneself and keep healthy. At the age of 93, she can still do almost everything she wants to -- cook, dance, play tennis, take the bus to different places to teach her students -- without burdening her body. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.