4-year-old kid has amazing bike skills

(ECNS)--4-year-old Lou Xinglei practices his bike balancing skills with the training of his father. He has won four gold medals and one silver at national games in less than two years. He will represent China to participate in global events.
(ECNS)--4-year-old Lou Xinglei practices his bike balancing skills with the training of his father. He has won four gold medals and one silver at national games in less than two years. He will represent China to participate in global events.
'Frozen kid’ picture goes viral online2018-01-09
Kid rides an ox to preschool as dad indulges in Sinology2017-06-26