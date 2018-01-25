China says it has cloned a monkey using non-reproductive cells(1/25)

Two cloned macaques named Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua are seen at the non-human-primate research facility under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) on Jan. 22, 2018. China on Thursday announced it successfully cloned world's first macaques from somatic cells by method that made Dolly. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)



China on Thursday announced it successfully cloned world' s first macaques from somatic cells by method that made Dolly. It makes research with customizable populations of genetically uniform monkeys a possibility. The two cloned macaques, named Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua, were produced at the non-human-primate research facility under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) at the end of 2017. A third is due this month and more this year, said scientists. The initial research was published on the website of the scientific journal, Cell.