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Insights丨Steve Hoffman: China leads in embodied intelligence

2026-03-25 16:01:38Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun ECNS App Download

"AI+" has been written in China's government work reports for 3 consecutive years. In a recent interview with China News Network, CEO & Chairman of Founders Space Steve Hoffman said AI will reshape nearly all industries. With strong advantages in EVs, batteries, biotech, and robotics supply chains, China is well-positioned to lead in AI integration. In particular, China holds a significant edge in embodied AI. Looking ahead, the robotics market is set to expand rapidly, with growth driven by reliable, task-specific robots—this transformation is only just beginning. (Chen Tianhao)

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