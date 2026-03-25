Insights丨Steve Hoffman: China leads in embodied intelligence

"AI+" has been written in China's government work reports for 3 consecutive years. In a recent interview with China News Network, CEO & Chairman of Founders Space Steve Hoffman said AI will reshape nearly all industries. With strong advantages in EVs, batteries, biotech, and robotics supply chains, China is well-positioned to lead in AI integration. In particular, China holds a significant edge in embodied AI. Looking ahead, the robotics market is set to expand rapidly, with growth driven by reliable, task-specific robots—this transformation is only just beginning. (Chen Tianhao)