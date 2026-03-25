Zhang Xuefeng, exam tutor turned influencer, dies at 41

Zhang Xuefeng, a popular entrepreneur in education field, died on Tuesday afternoon in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, following sudden cardiac arrest. He was 41.

Zhang's company, Suzhou Fengxue Weilai Education Technology Co, confirmed his death in an obituary issued on Tuesday evening. According to the company's website, Zhang was its founder and CEO.

Following the news, Zhang's profile pictures on his Weibo and Xiaohongshu accounts were changed to black and white, a traditional expression of mourning.

Born in May 1984 in Fuyu county, Heilongjiang province, Zhang rose to prominence as a tutor for college and postgraduate entrance exams. He later became a prominent online influencer, widely recognized for his expertise in college application and postgraduate admission counseling.