Wednesday Mar 25, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /China

Zhang Xuefeng, exam tutor turned influencer, dies at 41

2026-03-25 08:47:25chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

 

Zhang Xuefeng, a popular entrepreneur in education field, died on Tuesday afternoon in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, following sudden cardiac arrest. He was 41.

Zhang's company, Suzhou Fengxue Weilai Education Technology Co, confirmed his death in an obituary issued on Tuesday evening. According to the company's website, Zhang was its founder and CEO.

Following the news, Zhang's profile pictures on his Weibo and Xiaohongshu accounts were changed to black and white, a traditional expression of mourning.

Born in May 1984 in Fuyu county, Heilongjiang province, Zhang rose to prominence as a tutor for college and postgraduate entrance exams. He later became a prominent online influencer, widely recognized for his expertise in college application and postgraduate admission counseling.

 

 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]