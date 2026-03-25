Hainan Free Trade Port doesn't pursue zero-sum game, says Secretary General of ASEAN-China Centre

"China's Hainan Free Trade Port policy is aligned with its high-level opening-up strategy, pursuing multi-win outcomes and cooperation, not a zero-sum game," said Shi Zhongjun, secretary general of ASEAN-China Centre, in an exclusive interview with China News Network during the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026.

He added that China's Hainan Free Trade Port seeks to cooperate with Southeast Asian countries like Singapore, instead of overshadowing them. (Lin Zhuowei, Zeng Yue)