Cutting a 'fortune forse' from red paper! Foreign friends experience an authentic Chinese New Year

As the Year of the Horse approaches, Yiwu's Ji'mingshan Community hosted a "Paper-Cutting for the New Year" cultural activity, attracting many foreign friends.

With a sheet of red paper and a pair of scissors, the participants quickly progressed from beginners to confident cutters, working with focused attention.

Amid laughter and lively conversation, each sheet of paper was transformed into a “fortune horse,” symbolizing instant success and prosperity, and expressing heartfelt wishes for the upcoming Spring Festival.