China outlines key tasks for agricultural modernization, rural revitalization in No. 1 central document for 2026

China unveiled its "No. 1 central document" for 2026 on Tuesday, setting the goal of achieving agricultural and rural modernization, with all-around rural revitalization as the overall guiding task.

The document calls for improving the effectiveness of rural policy to better benefit the farmers, safeguarding national food security, and consolidating and building on the achievements of poverty alleviation.

It also places emphasis on strengthening rural industries, infrastructure and governance, and enhancing the well-being and quality of life of farmers, in order to provide a solid foundation for advancing Chinese-style modernization.

The document focuses on six key areas: boosting agricultural productivity and quality, providing continuous and targeted support in rural areas, promoting stable income growth for farmers, developing livable, productive, and attractive rural communities, driving institutional and policy innovation and strengthening the Party's leadership in rural affairs.

To support farmers' incomes, China will implement coordinated policies on prices, subsidies, and insurance, and promote rural industries by pushing for the development of technology-driven, green, high-quality agriculture, and greater integration of agriculture with culture and tourism, the document says.

It further emphasizes diversifying agricultural imports and supporting the development of globally competitive agricultural enterprises, while encouraging the export of high-quality and distinctive agricultural products.

The development of new quality productive forces in agriculture was also highlighted. The document advocates advancing the integration of artificial intelligence technologies with agriculture, expanding the application scenarios of drones, Internet of Things, and robotics, and accelerating innovation in agricultural bio-manufacturing technologies.

In addition, the document outlines efforts to expand rural consumption, supporting the growth and upgrading of local markets, improving consumer facilities and services, and enhancing the overall rural consumption environment.

Notably, the document lays out a systematic plan for ongoing, targeted support in rural areas, with the goal of preventing large-scale lapse or relapse into poverty. Assistance will be tailored to different regions and needs, with a focus on less-developed areas. Regular support is also integrated into the broader rural revitalization strategy, while ensuring consistent government funding, financial backing, and allocation of key resources, according to the document.

As the first policy statement released by China's central authorities each year, the document is seen as an indicator of key policy priorities for the coming year. This year's document also marks the first "No. 1 central document" of the 15th Five Year Plan period.