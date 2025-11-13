The 1.4-million-kilometer journey of a snow-line messenger

Qimei Duoji (Chime Dorjee), former leader of the mail transport driving team of the Ganzi County branch of China Post Group Corporation Sichuan, is a recipient of the honors "Role Model of the Times," "Most Beautiful Striver," and "National Role Model for Ethnic Unity and Progress."

In 1989, he became the first postal driver in Dege County, setting out on a treacherous journey that would span over 30 years and more than 1.4 million kilometers along the snow-line postal route.

He bravely climbed the perilous cliffs of the Que'er Mountain with sweat-soaked palms, stood firm amid landslides and rockfalls, and even survived a violent attack that left him with six surgeries—yet he never shirked his duty.

Through snow and ice, his wheels carried Party policies and letters from loved ones, bridging the vast distance between the plateau and the outside world. Even after retirement, he continues to share the spirit of the snow-line postal route and promote the ideal of ethnic unity. This man of Kham has devoted his life to steadfast service, becoming a true hero in the hearts of the people who live across the snowy plateau.