China, Spain look to bolster ties amid evolving global dynamics

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for King Felipe VI of Spain at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People prior to their meeting in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

China stands ready to work with Spain to forge a comprehensive strategic partnership with greater strategic determination, dynamism and global influence, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with King Felipe VI of Spain, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing. It marks King Felipe VI's first state visit to the country after his enthronement, and the first visit by a Spanish monarch to China in 18 years.

After the meeting, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of 10 cooperation documents in trade and economy, science and technology, and education, among others.

Following Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's three visits to China in three years, King Felipe VI's visit throws the weight of royal diplomacy into Spain's relations with China, said Felix Valdivieso, chairman of IE University's China Observatory.

The European country is shifting toward a more long-term, stable and strategically visionary policy on the world's second-largest economy, which will benefit Spanish businesses and subsequently enhance the competitiveness and innovative vigor of the Spanish economy, Valdivieso said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for King Felipe VI of Spain at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People prior to their meeting in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

A VISIT OF GREAT SIGNIFICANCE

Welcoming King Felipe VI to China, Xi noted that both China and Spain have profound historical and cultural heritage. Over the past 50-plus years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two sides have always viewed and developed bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, respected and supported each other, and contributed to each other's success, Xi said.

This has set a model of pursuing amicable ties and common development by countries with different history, culture and social systems, and played an important role in promoting openness and cooperation in the world and upholding international fairness and justice, Xi said.

Hailing the Spanish royal family's remarkable contributions to developing the China-Spain relationship, Xi said as the two countries celebrate the 20th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership, King Felipe VI's state visit is of great significance to the further advancement of the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

King Felipe VI said that it is a great pleasure to pay a state visit to China at the 20th anniversary of the Spain-China comprehensive strategic partnership, and that Spain and China enjoy longstanding friendly exchanges. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have consistently trusted and respected each other and worked together for joint development and prosperity, he said.

King Felipe VI said China has accomplished globally recognized and admirable achievements in its development, adding that its successful experiences, especially in poverty alleviation and green and low-carbon development, offer great inspiration.

The Spanish government is firmly committed to the one-China policy, supports China in safeguarding its territorial integrity, and stands ready to work with China to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership to bring more benefits to the two peoples and contribute even more to global peace and stability, the king said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan pose for a group photo with King Felipe VI of Spain and his wife Queen Letizia in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2025. Xi met with King Felipe VI, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BOOSTING PRAGMATIC COOPERATION

Underscoring that China values the traditional friendship with Spain and its unique role in international and regional affairs, Xi said it is important for the two sides to continue supporting each other firmly, maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, strengthen strategic guidance, and ensure that the bilateral relationship always advances along the right path.

Calling on the two sides to further advance practical cooperation, Xi said China will import more quality products from Spain, and the two sides should explore the potential of cooperation in such emerging areas as new energy, digital economy and AI, expand mutual investment and build more signature projects.

He said the two sides could also tap into complementarity and jointly explore third-party markets such as Latin America.

Xi said the two sides need to strengthen people-to-people connectivity, and enhance exchanges in culture and education, and support each other in the operation of cultural and language institutions in each other's country. He said China will continue to extend the visa-free policy to Spain to facilitate people-to-people exchanges and bring the two peoples closer.

King Felipe VI said investment by Chinese enterprises has strongly boosted Spain's economic growth and green transition. Spain is willing to maintain close exchanges with China, in order to seize the important opportunities presented by China's 15th Five-Year Plan, and deepen cooperation in such areas as economy and trade, industry, science and technology, and green energy.

King Felipe VI appreciated China for extending the visa-free policy, and expressed the readiness to strengthen cultural, linguistic and tourism exchanges in order to enhance the friendship between the two peoples.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with King Felipe VI of Spain, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

CHAMPIONING MULTILATERALISM

Pointing out that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, Xi said the world today is now in a new period of turbulence and transformation, and the pursuit of peace and development remains an arduous task.

"I have put forward the building of a community with a shared future for humanity for the hope that countries could rise above differences in social systems and ideologies, build consensus through dialogue and consultation, and work together to turn the aspirations of people around the world for a better life into reality," Xi said.

China stands ready to work with Spain to support the UN in playing a central role in international affairs, safeguard the rules of free trade and the international economic and trade order, and make global governance more just and equitable, for the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, he said.

Noting that history can only move forward, and does not allow for going backward, King Felipe VI said Spain and China share highly similar philosophies on many international affairs, and both support multilateralism and the settlement of disputes through dialogue and consultation.

Spain highly appreciates the four major global initiatives put forward by President Xi, and is going to work with China to respond to uncertainties in the international situation with a view to upholding international trade order and promoting the steady development of the global economy, the king said.