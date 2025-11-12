Hongqi Bridge at hydropower station in southwest China's Sichuan collapses

Screenshot photo shows the collapsing Hongqi Bridge in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

(ECNS) -- A bridge at the Shuangjiangkou Hydropower Station in southwest China's Sichuan Province collapsed on Tuesday evening, with no casualties reported as of Wednesday morning, local government said.

Videos circulating online showed the structure of the Hongqi Bridge in Barkam County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, plunged into the river below.

Deteriorating mountain conditions triggered landslides, which then caused the approach bridge and roadbed to collapse, according to CCTV News.

Local authorities immediately implemented temporary traffic control and issued a notice. Officials have been dispatched to the scene for further investigation.

(By Zhang Dongfang)