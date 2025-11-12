China urges U.S. to resume cooperation with human rights review: spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at a regular press conference in Beijing, November 11, 2025. /Chinese Foreign Ministry

China urges the United States to resume its cooperation with the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) as soon as possible, accept all parties' review and actively address its own human rights violations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Tuesday.

The U.S. side has reportedly refused to attend its UPR to be held at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), making it impossible for the process to proceed as planned. Last week, the UNHRC adopted a decision by consensus expressing regret over the U.S.'s refusal to participate.

When asked for comments on this, Lin told a daily news briefing that the UPR is an important mechanism created through the UN General Assembly by a resolution to strengthen human rights exchange and cooperation.

UN member states should constructively participate in the review, make clear their human rights conditions, and be open to other parties' constructive suggestions, he added.

The U.S. side issues a so-called annual human rights report with irresponsible comments on other countries' human rights conditions while refusing to fulfill its obligations to work with UN human rights agencies.

"This typical move of double standard fully shows that the U.S. does not truly care about human rights and takes a selective approach on UN mechanisms," said Lin.

Through advocating the Global Governance Initiative, China stands ready to work with the international community to practice multilateralism, put people front and center, and keep the international human rights cause on a sound track, said the spokesperson.