China emerges as preferred hub for international commercial arbitration

(ECNS) — China has gradually become a preferred destination for international commercial arbitration, Minister of Justice He Rong said at a press conference on Monday.

He noted that China has strengthened its foreign-related legal services, fostered world-class arbitration institutions and law firms with Chinese characteristics, and supported the establishment of a Belt and Road lawyers alliance.

Chinese law firms have opened 207 branches in 37 countries and regions to support citizens and enterprises going global, he said.

Over the past five years, China handled 16,000 foreign-related arbitration cases, with claims totaling 730 billion yuan (about $102.8 billion). In 2024 alone, more than 4,400 cases were accepted, involving nearly 200 billion yuan — an increase of 100% and 136% respectively compared with 2020, he added.