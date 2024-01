Twin giant panda cubs Rui Bao and Hui Bao will officially meet the public on Jan. 4, according to Everland Resort in Yongin, South Korea.

The twin giant panda cubs were born on July 7, 2023, weighing 180 grams and 140 grams respectively at birth, and now weigh 11 kilograms.

(Reported by Liu Xu / Jin Lin Edited by Liu Yinghan)