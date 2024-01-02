Thailand to waive visa requirements for Chinese nationals

Thailand will permanently waive visa requirements for Chinese citizens starting March 1, announced Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Tuesday.

During a press conference after a cabinet meeting at the government house, Srettha said Thailand had previously granted a temporary visa waiver status for visitors from China, which was set to end on Feb. 29, 2024. After negotiations with related Chinese authorities, the Thai government has now opted to adopt a permanent visa-free policy for Chinese citizens from March.

(Reported by Lang Jiahui Edited by Liu Yinghan)