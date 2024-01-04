LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

PLA conducts routine patrols in South China Sea

2024-01-04 08:34:40chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

The Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army organized naval and air forces to conduct routine patrols in the South China Sea on Wednesday and Thursday, the theater command said in a press release on Wednesday night.

The troops of the theater remain on high alert at all times, resolutely defending national sovereignty, security, and maritime rights and interests, it said, adding that any military activities that cause disturbances and create hot spots in the South China Sea are fully under control.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2024 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]