China's average annual temperature reaches highest level since 1961

China's national average temperature in 2023 reached 10.7 C, which was 0.8 C higher than the normal annual temperature of 9.9 C and was the highest level since 1961, China Central Television reported on Tuesday, citing information from the National Climate Center.

It surpassed the level of 10.5 C recorded in 2021. The average temperature in most parts of the country in 2023 was 0.5 to 1 C higher than the normal level, said the report.

The temperature in 13 provinces, municipalities and regions including East China's Shandong Province, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, North China's Beijing and Tianjin reached their highest levels since 1961. A total of 127 national meteorological stations across the country recorded daily maximum temperatures surpassing historical records, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the national average precipitation in China in 2023 was 615 millimeters, which was 3.9 percent less than the normal level.

In December 2023 alone, the temperature was close to the average level in previous years, but there was an excess of precipitation. From December 1 to 28, the national average temperature was -2.8 C, which was close to the same period of previous years, according to officials in a press briefing held on December 29, 2023.

The officials advised that the southern regions need to take precautions against low temperatures, rainy weather, and frost disasters, while Northeast China and other areas need to make preparations for wind resistance and to keep warm.

The temperature in most parts of the country is predicted to be higher than the same period in previous years in the next few days, the National Climate Centre said in a report released on Monday.

It is expected that from January 15 to 30 in 2024 - except for some areas including Northeast China's Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces, where the temperature may be lower than in the same period in previous years - the temperature in most parts of China will be close to or slightly higher than the same period in previous years. Some regions such as East China's Jiangxi Province and most parts of Northwest China's Qinghai Province will have temperatures 1-2 C higher than usual, according to the report.