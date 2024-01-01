Mainland criticizes Taiwan leader's inconsistent actions on cross-Strait relations

Chen Binhua, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

In response to Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen's New Year's speech, a spokesman for the Chinese mainland's Taiwan Affairs Office, Chen Binhua, criticized Tsai's inconsistent actions and statements, accusing her of severely harming the interests of Taiwan compatriots and posing a significant threat to the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait.

While Tsai emphasized a commitment to "maintain status quo" in cross-Strait relations during her speech, Chen said that her actions, including intensified pursuit of "independence" through military means, implementing "de-Sinicization" policies, and attempting to "delink" with the mainland, tell a different story.

Chen pointed out that the Democratic Progressive Party authorities have consistently adhered to a "Taiwan independence" stance, refusing to recognize the one-China policy and the 1992 Consensus. He accused them of colluding with external forces to scheme for "independence" and disrupting the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, escalating tensions.

Describing the "Tsai Ing-wen route" as essentially a path of "Taiwan independence" and confrontation, Chen emphasized that it poses a significant risk to regional stability and endangers the interests of Taiwan residents.

He urged Taiwan compatriots to recognize the destructive nature of the DPP's policies, oppose "Taiwan independence", and choose the path of peaceful development for cross-Strait relations.

Continuing down the current route of confrontation, he warned, would lead to increased conflict and recession, distancing Taiwan from peace and prosperity.