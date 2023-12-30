Niagara Falls turns into wonderland with festive illumination

A winter light festival has been unveiled in the Niagara Falls in Canada as the new year approaches, transforming the scenic spot into a dazzling wonderland.

As night falls, the iconic falls transform into a breathtaking spectacle of vibrant colors, allowing visitors to enjoy the festive atmosphere.

The Niagara Falls, spanning the border between the province of Ontario in Canada and the state of New York in the United States, is one of the most famous waterfalls in the world.

