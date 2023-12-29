My Memory of China｜U.S. scholar expects China's rise in economy and global governance

(ECNS) -- “I expect China to be a facilitator of peace and stability and trying to affect the peaceful transitions in places like Ukraine and in the middle east,” said Danis Simon, senior adviser to the President for China Affairs at Duke University, in an interview with China News network. For the coming year, Simon also hopes China continues to build a level playing field to achieve a greater level of openness, strengthen science and technology cooperation with other countries, and plays a role as a facilitator of peace and stability in the Middle East.（By Chen Caixia）