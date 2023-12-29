LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

My Memory of China｜U.S. scholar expects China's rise in economy and global governance

2023-12-29 21:34:43Ecns.cn Editor : Peng Dawei ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- “I expect China to be a facilitator of peace and stability and trying to affect the peaceful transitions in places like Ukraine and in the middle east,” said Danis Simon, senior adviser to the President for China Affairs at Duke University, in an interview with China News network. For the coming year, Simon also hopes China continues to build a level playing field to achieve a greater level of openness, strengthen science and technology cooperation with other countries, and plays a role as a facilitator of peace and stability in the Middle East.（By Chen Caixia）

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2024 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]