135 mln domestic trips made during China's New Year holiday

(ECNS) -- A total of 135 million domestic trips were recorded in China during the three-day New Year holiday from last Saturday to Monday, according to statistics released by the country's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The data reveals a remarkable surge of 155.3 percent compared to the same period last year and a notable 9.4 percent increase compared to 2019.

Furthermore, the total revenue generated in China's tourist market during this period exceeded 79.73 billion yuan (approximately 11.27 billion U.S. dollars). This represents a doubling of revenue compared to the previous year's holiday season and a 5.6 percent year-on-year increase from the 2019 figures, as reported by the ministry.