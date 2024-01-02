LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Ecns wire

135 mln domestic trips made during China's New Year holiday

2024-01-02 15:31:38Ecns.cn Editor : Zhao Li ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A total of 135 million domestic trips were recorded in China during the three-day New Year holiday from last Saturday to Monday, according to statistics released by the country's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The data reveals a remarkable surge of 155.3 percent compared to the same period last year and a notable 9.4 percent increase compared to 2019.

Furthermore, the total revenue generated in China's tourist market during this period exceeded 79.73 billion yuan (approximately 11.27 billion U.S. dollars). This represents a doubling of revenue compared to the previous year's holiday season and a 5.6 percent year-on-year increase from the 2019 figures, as reported by the ministry.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2024 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]