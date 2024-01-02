Four giant pandas to meet public in Chongqing

Four giant pandas, Qing Hua, Qing Lu, Qiao Yue, and Ai Lian, from the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, recently arrived at the Chongqing Locajoy Animal Theme Park in Yongchuan District, Chongqing.

These four giant pandas came to the indoor activity quarters of the panda house in the theme park on Monday for the first time to adapt to their new home.

The panda house, which looks like a giant panda's face from above, covers 130,000 square meters. It is divided into four zones. Each of the four panda zones consists of two parts: an indoor and outdoor playground. The indoor garden is equipped with air conditioners and a fresh air system. The outdoor playground is grass-covered, planted with rich flowers and shrubs, and arranged with facilities for giant pandas to play.

Giant pandas Qing Hua and Qing Lu are twin sisters. After eating bamboo, the elder sister slept in the corner, and the younger sister played on the stake. Qing Hua and Qing Lu were born on Aug. 6, 2021.

Just arriving at his new home, giant panda Ai Lian's appetite is good, eating bamboo without a break. Ai Lian, male, was born on Oct. 20, 2019. Giant panda Qiao Yue leaned against the glass wall and enjoyed the food prepared by her keepers. Qiao Yue was born on Aug. 9, 2018.

The four giant pandas were born in the Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Wolong National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Sichuan Province. They will meet visitors after a period of adjustment.

(Reporter: Jia Nan Editor: Jiang Lu)