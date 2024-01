(ECNS) -- As 2023 draws to a close, Danis Simon, senior adviser to the President for China Affairs at Duke University, told China News network that China has made remarkable progress in space, electric vehicles and artificial intelligence in 2023. What’s more, China is trying to identify new ways to globally engage and unleash some of that savings to support domestic consumption, which will be a generator of growth for the future, Simon said. (By Chen Caixia)