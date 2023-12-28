LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Winter fishing event held in NE China's Heilongjiang

2023-12-28 12:02:28China Daily ECNS App Download

On Wednesday, a winter fishing event was held on the frozen Lianhuan Lake in Mongolian Autonomous County of Dorbod, Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. 　

Local fishermen lowered nets into the frosty waters and caught fish from the frozen lake while tourists cheered in the bone-chilling cold. 　

According to statistics, the event saw a catch of 500,000 kilograms of fish on that day. 　

The winter fishing event in Heilongjiang Province, featuring more than 25 fishing events across 18 county-level locations, will extend until the end of March next year.　

(Reporter: Liu Lu 　Editor: Jiang Lu) 　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]