Winter fishing event held in NE China's Heilongjiang

On Wednesday, a winter fishing event was held on the frozen Lianhuan Lake in Mongolian Autonomous County of Dorbod, Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Local fishermen lowered nets into the frosty waters and caught fish from the frozen lake while tourists cheered in the bone-chilling cold.

According to statistics, the event saw a catch of 500,000 kilograms of fish on that day.

The winter fishing event in Heilongjiang Province, featuring more than 25 fishing events across 18 county-level locations, will extend until the end of March next year.

(Reporter: Liu Lu Editor: Jiang Lu)