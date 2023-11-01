LINE

China ends health declarations for border-crossing personnel

2023-11-01

The Chinese General Administration of Customs (GAC)　abolished arrangements for border-crossing personnel to fill in health declaration cards, also known as the "black code", from Wednesday. 　

However, travelers who are diagnosed or display symptoms of infectious diseases are demanded to declare to customs officers at the border, and to cooperate with the officers' instructions when carrying out the health inspection, epidemiological investigations, medical examinations and sample testing. If there is any concealment or evasion of quarantine, individuals will be held legally responsible, said the GAC statement. 　 　

