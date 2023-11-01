Offshore wind facility doubles as fish farm in China

The installation of an offshore wind power facility using the spare space at its base to raise fish was completed on Tuesday in Putian, east China's Fujian Province.

The facility, which is called "Guoneng Sharing," is the world's first integrated design combining deep-sea floating wind power and aquaculture.

It consists of a floating platform, a 4-megawatt wind turbine, and a mooring and anchoring system. The floating platform is a semisubmersible structure with three columns shaped like an equilateral triangle. Inside the triangle is a net cage for aquaculture.

After being put into operation, the "Guoneng Sharing" can generate 16 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of more than 6,000 households.