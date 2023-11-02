We won't accept Japanese friends to give lessons: Chinese scholar

The 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum was held in Beijing from Sunday to Tuesday. The First Parallel breakout session of the forum themed "Security Trend and Configuration of Security Situation in Northeast Asia" was held on Monday afternoon.

After Masayuki Masuda, Head of the Asia and Africa Division at the National Institute for Defense Studies, gave a speech at the session, Yang Xuguang, senior advisor of the China Institute for International Strategic Studies, immediately refuted Masuda%26rsquo;s view.