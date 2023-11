Six-year-old Cao Qixian of China's Jiangsu Province set the new women's world record of solving the 3x3x3 Rubik's Cube in 5.97 seconds at the World Cube Association (WCA) Rubik's Cube International Open in Singapore.

She is the first female Rubik's Cube solver to solve it within 6 seconds.

It is learnt that Cao Qixian started to learn Rubik's Cube since she was 3 years old.