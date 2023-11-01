Participants share their insights about Beijing Xiangshan Forum

The 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum was held from Sunday to Tuesday in Beijing.

The forum was a great opportunity to discuss with Chinese counterparts and think tanks on the key humanitarian issues and ways to enhance cooperation on international humanitarian law, Gilles Carbonnier, vice president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, told China News Service.

"We are looking forward for more wisdom and experience from those ministers and leaders from around the world, and especially here in east Asia," said Sione Ulakai, captain of the His Majesty's Armed Forces of Tonga.

The forum was attended by more than 1,800 people, including 99 official delegations, defense ministers from 19 countries, as well as military chiefs, international organization representatives, experts, scholars and observers of various countries.

The theme for this year's forum was "Common Security, Lasting Peace." Participants engaged in discussions and exchanges concerning an array of topics, such as major countries' responsibility and global security cooperation, the role of developing countries in global security, Asia-Pacific security architecture, as well as regional security and development.