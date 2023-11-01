Security concerns and legitimate rights of Palestine and Israel should be given equal attention: expert

The 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum was held in Beijing from Sunday to Tuesday.

Du Nongyi, vice-chairman of the China Institute for International Strategic Studies, said during the forum that China's position on the Palestine-Israel conflict is very clear, calling for an early ceasefire, the protection of civilians, the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the implementation of the two-state solution, and the realization of peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel.

Du also said that since the beginning of this Palestine-Israel conflict, China has been very clear in condemning all acts that harm civilians, including both Palestinian civilians and Israeli civilians. China is by no means denying Israel's security concerns.

On the contrary, China has always advocated equal attention to the security concerns and legitimate rights of both Israel and Palestine. Under the current circumstances, while handling this Palestine-Israel conflict, people should not deny that the rights of the Palestinian people have not been fundamentally guaranteed for a long time.

Du hoped people could all be honest, respect the facts, and adhere to justice. Through joint efforts, the Israeli people and the Palestinian people will be able to live together in harmony, peace, and happiness.