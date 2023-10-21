LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Beloved diva Coco Lee buried in Wuhan

2023-10-21 20:45:33Ecns.cn Editor : Wang Kai ECNS App Download

The famous Chinese-American singer-songwriter Coco Lee was laid to rest at Shimen Peak Memorial Park in Wuhan, Hubei Province on Saturday. 　

The song "Thinking of You 365 Days" sung by Coco Lee was played in a loop on the day in the park. 　

In memory of this "Wuhan girl", the commemorative exhibition of Coco Lee, which will last for seven months, also kicked off on the day in the park.　Items used by Coco Lee during her lifetime were on display in the exhibition hall, including dolls made by herself, the makeup bag she had carried with her for many years, costumes for performances and posters. 　

Coco Lee died on July 5 at the age of 48 after suffering from depression for several years. 　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]