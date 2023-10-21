Beloved diva Coco Lee buried in Wuhan

The famous Chinese-American singer-songwriter Coco Lee was laid to rest at Shimen Peak Memorial Park in Wuhan, Hubei Province on Saturday.

The song "Thinking of You 365 Days" sung by Coco Lee was played in a loop on the day in the park.

In memory of this "Wuhan girl", the commemorative exhibition of Coco Lee, which will last for seven months, also kicked off on the day in the park. Items used by Coco Lee during her lifetime were on display in the exhibition hall, including dolls made by herself, the makeup bag she had carried with her for many years, costumes for performances and posters.

Coco Lee died on July 5 at the age of 48 after suffering from depression for several years.