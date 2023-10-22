LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Giant handmade Xuan paper debuts in Anhui

2023-10-22 20:57:21Ecns.cn Editor : Luo Pan ECNS App Download

At a workshop for the Xuan paper, which is an ideal type of high-quality handmade material used for Chinese calligraphy and painting, 40 workers gathered around a giant tank used for molding during the production process in east China's Anhui Province on Saturday. 　

The paper measures 11 meters in length and 3.3 meters wide. The making process is quite elaborate, including molding, steaming, unfolding, drying, quality control, etc. 　

The giant Xuan　paper allows painters and calligraphy artists to create larger-scale works, and also contributes to the inheritance of traditional culture. 　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]