Giant handmade Xuan paper debuts in Anhui

At a workshop for the Xuan paper, which is an ideal type of high-quality handmade material used for Chinese calligraphy and painting, 40 workers gathered around a giant tank used for molding during the production process in east China's Anhui Province on Saturday.

The paper measures 11 meters in length and 3.3 meters wide. The making process is quite elaborate, including molding, steaming, unfolding, drying, quality control, etc.

The giant Xuan paper allows painters and calligraphy artists to create larger-scale works, and also contributes to the inheritance of traditional culture.