North China's Hebei launches new China-Europe freight train route

A freight train bound for Moscow departed from a logistics park in Langfang City, north China's Hebei Province on Friday, marking the launch of a new China-Europe freight train route.

The train will complete a journey of approximately 9,000 km, starting in the Hebei Langfang land port logistics park and traveling through Manzhouli Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region before reaching Moscow.

The train is carrying a total of 1,000 tonnes of goods valued at nearly 20 million yuan (about 2.8 million U.S. dollars), including clothing, food and construction materials.