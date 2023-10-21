Typhoon Sanba brings heavy rain to southern China

Affected by Typhoon Sanba, parts of south China's Guangdong Province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region were lashed by rainstorms and gales from Thursday evening to Friday morning.

The Guangdong Meteorological Service reported that under the influence of Sanba, heavy and severe rainfall affected its coastal areas, including the cities of Maoming, Zhanjiang, and Yangjiang.

The cities of Beihai and Yulin in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region were also affected by severe rainstorms. Rescuers evacuated and transferred residents to safe places.

Typhoon Sanba is the 16th typhoon of this year.