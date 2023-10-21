417 cross-border telecom fraud suspects brought back to China from Philippines

A total of 417 criminal suspects, including seven fugitives, who were involved in telecom and online fraud have been repatriated to China from the Philippines.

In response to the increasing incidents of telecom crimes involving Chinese citizens in the Philippines, China's Ministry of Public Security deployed a task force to the Philippines for a joint law enforcement mission earlier this year.

During their joint operations, police forces from both countries dismantled several major telecom fraud dens based in the Philippines, and seized a substantial number of tools related to these criminal activities.