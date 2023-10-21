China successfully treats severe burn patient with poly gene-edited pigskin

China's Xijing Hospital of Air Force Medical University announced on Thursday the successful transplantation of poly gene-edited pigskin to a patient with extraordinarily severe burns.

In June 2023, a patient with 90 percent of body surface area burned by flames, including 50 percent third-degree burns, was referred to the Department of Burn and Dermatology at Xijing Hospital.

After a series of treatments, the patient's vital signs stabilized. Through scientific research judgment and obtaining consent from the patient and their family, the treatment team finally developed a series of treatment plans, such as poly gene-edited pigskin combined with autologous skin graft transplantation.

The treatment of patients with extraordinarily severe burns has always been a global medical challenge.

The temporary coverage of burn wounds with allogeneic skin is crucial for successful treatment. However, its availability is severely limited. Domestic and foreign scholars have also attempted to use ordinary pigskin for coverage, but acute rejection commonly occurs, making it difficult to achieve the desired therapeutic effect.