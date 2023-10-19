LINE

China's Minister of Commerce meets with Apple CEO Tim Cook

2023-10-19 Ecns.cn

China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao met with Apple's CEO Tim Cook in Beijing on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Ministry of Commerce. 　

They discussed Apple's development in China and also the Sino-U.S. trade relationship, the statement said. 　

China will firmly promote a high level of openness, continue to expand market access, and is committed to creating a market-oriented and internationalized business environment with the rule of law, said Wang.

He also welcomed multinational companies, including Apple, to share the dividends of the Chinese market and achieve win-win development. 　

Cook said that Apple cherishes the achievements China has made in the past 30 years, and supports the U.S. and Chinese governments to strengthen communication and dialogue, maintain and develop stable bilateral economic and trade relations, and create a favorable environment for the pragmatic cooperation of enterprises on both sides. 　

