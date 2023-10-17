Myanmar hands over 2,300 telecom scam suspects to China

In an ongoing crackdown on telecom fraud originating from northern Myanmar and targeting Chinese citizens, a batch of 2,349 suspects have been transferred from Myanmar to Chinese custody, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) announced Monday.

The suspects, including 111 fugitives, were handed over on Oct. 14 in a border law-enforcement collaboration between public security authorities in Pu'er City, Yunnan Province, and relevant law-enforcement departments of Myanmar.

Yunnan, in southwest China, shares a border with northern Myanmar.

So far, a total of 4,666 telecom fraud suspects in northern Myanmar have been delivered to China, the MPS said, adding that since August, the country saw a 24-percent decrease in the number of cyber and wire fraud cases, and a 20.5-percent drop in the property losses incurred by such cases.