Global Insights on BRI｜Former Ambassador to China: visions turned into action, Malaysia benefits from BRI

Over the last ten years, the visions of BRI have been put into action, and there are many projects that have been completed involving harbors, hospitals, which is shown to be beneficial to both China and other BRI countries, said Dato Abdul Majid, president of the Malaysia-China Friendship Association and former Malaysian ambassador to China during an exclusive interview with China News Network recently.

Majid noted that Malaysia is one of the first countries that have supported the BRI and now has been benefiting from big projects of it.

Next year, Malaysia and China will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Majid's looking forward that the two countries will continue working together in the future, both at the bilateral level and many of the initiatives that China has put forward.