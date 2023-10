(ECNS) -- Global growth revival will take time, but the BRI can play a leading role and history will remember that people benefited from this infrastructure investment, said Haroon Sharif, senior advisor to the UN, during an interview with China News Network.

Sharif said the BRI is a very clearly strategic but huge intervention of this century in terms of diversifying economic opportunities. "I look forward to global growth revival led by China and the BRI,” he added.