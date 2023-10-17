LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Chinese delegation leaves for 4th Asian Para Games

2023-10-17 21:53:50Ecns.cn Editor : Li Ji ECNS App Download

A batch of Chinese delegation for the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, consisting of Para Swimming Team, Para Track and Field Team, Wheelchair Basketball Team, Wheelchair Tennis Team and Para Weightlifting Team, departed from Beijing on Monday afternoon. 　

This year, the Chinese delegation consisted of 723 people with a total of 439 athletes. They will take part in the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, which will take place from October 22 to 28. They will compete in 397 events across 22 sports in Hangzhou. 　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]