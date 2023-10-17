Chinese delegation leaves for 4th Asian Para Games

A batch of Chinese delegation for the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, consisting of Para Swimming Team, Para Track and Field Team, Wheelchair Basketball Team, Wheelchair Tennis Team and Para Weightlifting Team, departed from Beijing on Monday afternoon.

This year, the Chinese delegation consisted of 723 people with a total of 439 athletes. They will take part in the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, which will take place from October 22 to 28. They will compete in 397 events across 22 sports in Hangzhou.