'CIIE Train' of China-Europe Railway Express arrives in Shanghai

2023-10-12

The　first "CIIE Train" of the China-Europe Railway Express in 2023 arrived at the Shanghai Minhang Station on Wednesday.　

The train embarked on its 20-day journey on September 21 from Duisburg, Germany, carrying a variety of exhibits destined for the China International Import Expo (CIIE).　

Loaded with goods including cosmetics　products and high-end equipment, the three CIIE trains　hold a total value of 350 million yuan (approximately 47.9 million U.S. dollars), according to Zhu Yi,　vice president of Orient International (Holding) Co., Ltd.　

The China-Europe Railway Express provides a convenient transportation means to boost trade　between China and the participating countries of　the Belt and Road　Initiative, Zhu said. 　

This year also marks the second anniversary of the "Shanghai Train" of the China-Europe Railway Express. It has operated 72 trains so far this year, carrying 7,272 TEUs with a cumulative cargo weight of around 68,000 tons and a combined cargo value of about 2.38 billion yuan. 　

The sixth CIIE is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from November　5 to 10.　Over 60 countries and international organizations will participate in this year's expo, according to Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the China International Import Expo Bureau. 　

