Guangdong's 1st medium-and-low-speed maglev line completes track-laying work

2023-08-11

The last maglev track was laid on the Qingyuan maglev tourism line on Thursday, marking the completion of the track-laying work for the first medium-and-low speed maglev line in south China's Guangdong Province. 　

Qingyuan maglev tourism line is Guangdong's first medium-and-low speed maglev tourism line. 　

After all the maglev tracks are laid, surveyors will also fine-tune the tracks by total stations, and the track accuracy should be controlled within 0.5 mm. After fine-tuning the tracks for the second time, joint testing, and a trial run, the Qingyuan maglev tourism line will be put into operation at 120 kilometers per hour. 　

New maglev trains have just arrived in Qingyuan. This is a new generation of products created by CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles for the Qingyuan maglev line. 　

The maglev train will achieve zero friction with the track during the journey to be more environmentally friendly, quieter, and more comfortable. 　

Recently, some experts have proposed building high-speed maglev train tracks in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, with a speed of 650 kilometers per hour. It has triggered discussion and expectations. 　

