Chongqing tests first batch of intelligent connected vehicles

A total of seven types of intelligent connected vehicles (ICVs) were put to tests in southwest China's Chongqing.

This first batch consisted of self-driving minibus, low-speed unmanned security patrol vehicle, sweeper and vending vehicle, and so on.

Equipped with multiple cameras and sensors on its roof, these vehicles could eliminate blind spots. Thanks to the cloud platform's ability to access real-time signal information, the advanced technology enabled proactive perception of road conditions, pedestrian avoidance, automatic determination of parking opportunities, remote communication, and one-touch emergency alerts.

They are expected to begin service by the end of August.