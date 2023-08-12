LINE

Driverless vehicles launched in Shanghai's park

Autonomous passenger vehicles and vending vehicles started trial runs in Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park on Friday, providing smart and convenient rides for tourists. 　

The self-driving vehicles were limited to 6 passengers and a safety officer in the vehicle to ensure safe driving.　Given the huge traffic flow in the park, these vehicles relied on surveillance cameras and millimeter wave radars to detect potential hazards. 　

Intelligent connected taxis and buses carrying people between the park and the metro station were also put into operation on the day. 　

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park was among the first batch of 21 designated digital tourist attractions in Shanghai. The city launched a local regulation on the use of unmanned intelligent connected vehicles this March. 　

