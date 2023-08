Giant pandas Pu Pu and Fa Fa celebrated their 9th birthday at Shenyang Forest Zoo on Thursday.

The staff designed a flower-themed birthday party for the two giant pandas and prepared bamboo leaves and bamboo shoots that they usually love to eat. The zookeepers also provided ice cakes, fruits, vegetables and new toys for them.

Pu Pu and Fa Fa arrived in Shenyang in 2017 and turned nine years old this year, marking their sixth birthday in the city.