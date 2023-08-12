Aerial view of world's largest inland water-saving ship lock construction site

On Thursday, hundreds of engineering machines were working at the construction site of Madao Junction of Pinglu Canal in Lingshan County, Qingzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

With 3-tier water-saving chambers, Madao Junction is the world's largest inland water-saving ship lock.

Once completed, it is expected to save water about 1.15 cubic meters for 10 million homes a year, around 60 percent of water compared to a typical ship lock.

The Pinglu Canal will be put into operation by the end of 2026.