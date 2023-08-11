Flood-affected villagers in North China City gradually return home

The main road of Wanghaizhuang Village, located in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, was basically cleaned up on Wednesday. Villagers were delivering disinfection supplies.

As the floodwaters receded, the village organized over 100 volunteers to help the villagers return home. Since Tuesday, the village has cleaned up silt on the main road and disinfected the whole village many times.

At present, many flood-affected villages in Zhuozhou have carried out post-flood restoration work such as cleaning up silt, disinfecting and draining, and some of the flood-affected villagers have returned to their homes, and the normal life order has gradually been restored.