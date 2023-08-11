LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

Flood-affected villagers in North China City gradually return home

2023-08-11 08:59:23Ecns.cn Editor : Luo Pan ECNS App Download

The main road of Wanghaizhuang Village, located in Zhuozhou, north China's Hebei Province, was basically cleaned up on Wednesday. Villagers were delivering disinfection supplies. 　

As the floodwaters receded, the village organized over 100 volunteers to help the villagers return home. Since Tuesday, the village has cleaned up silt on the main road and disinfected the whole village many times. 　

At present, many flood-affected villages in Zhuozhou have carried out post-flood restoration work such as cleaning up silt, disinfecting and draining, and some of the flood-affected villagers have returned to their homes, and the normal life order has gradually been restored. 　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]